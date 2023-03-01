Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.12) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($26.31) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($24.13) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.27) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,976.67 ($23.85).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Price Performance

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,025 ($24.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,815.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,581.09. The stock has a market cap of £15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,255.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,223 ($14.76) and a one year high of GBX 2,030 ($24.50).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.