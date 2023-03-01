Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,816 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Avantor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

AVTR opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $35.39.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

