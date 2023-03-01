Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,551 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Alliant Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alliant Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,535 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Alliant Energy by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

