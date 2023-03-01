Aviva PLC Decreases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,487 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

