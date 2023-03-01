Aviva PLC Has $146,000 Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,647 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

NYSE:AQN opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 127.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

