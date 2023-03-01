Aviva PLC Has $181,000 Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 90.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,334 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 190,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of PAAS opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.54%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

