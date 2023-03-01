Aviva PLC Has $256,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

