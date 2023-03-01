Aviva PLC Invests $72,000 in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 369.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64.
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
