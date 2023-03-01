Aviva PLC Invests $79,000 in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in ICL Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 45,281,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,650,000 after buying an additional 411,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ICL Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,012,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,616,000 after purchasing an additional 170,647 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ICL Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,877,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,416,000 after purchasing an additional 426,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ICL Group by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,750,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 75.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,257,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ICL opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

