Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,885 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradyne Stock Performance

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $127.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.