Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,885 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
Teradyne Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $127.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teradyne Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradyne (TER)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.