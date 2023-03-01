Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 1,637 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.