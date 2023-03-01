Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 1,637 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.
Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64.
Tower Semiconductor Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
