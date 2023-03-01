Aviva PLC Sells 103,334 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,334 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -24.54%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

