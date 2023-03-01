Aviva PLC Sells 22,885 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,885 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

