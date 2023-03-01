Aviva PLC Sells 74,823 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,823 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

CNP stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

