Aviva PLC Sells 83,766 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,766 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AES were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in AES by 29.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AES by 285.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.42%.

Insider Activity at AES

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

