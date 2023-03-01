Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 0.2 %
Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $24.30.
Bausch Health Companies Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.