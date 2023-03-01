Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 128,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Expro Group by 196.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after buying an additional 190,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 181,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after buying an additional 338,285 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPRO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of XPRO opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $23.82.

In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,955.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,657,647.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,955.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,657,647.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 16,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $331,877.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,253,111 shares of company stock worth $152,942,060. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

