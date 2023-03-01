Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 20,560 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 60.5% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

