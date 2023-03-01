Bank of Montreal Can Sells 253,983 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 253,983 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 845.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $883,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

