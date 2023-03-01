BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 5.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 63.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

BankUnited Trading Up 1.3 %

BKU opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.