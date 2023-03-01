Barclays Boosts Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($24.13) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABF. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($26.31) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.27) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,976.67 ($23.85).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,025 ($24.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,255.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,815.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,581.09. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,223 ($14.76) and a one year high of GBX 2,030 ($24.50).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

