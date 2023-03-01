Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 18,593 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,889.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,593 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock worth $3,453,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

