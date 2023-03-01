Berenberg Bank Boosts Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target to GBX 490

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($5.67) to GBX 490 ($5.91) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance
Dalata Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 384.36 ($4.64) on Tuesday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 239 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 385 ($4.65). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 331.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 297.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46. The stock has a market cap of £856.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,287.50 and a beta of 1.72.
Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile
