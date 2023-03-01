Berenberg Bank Boosts Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target to GBX 490

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($5.67) to GBX 490 ($5.91) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dalata Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 384.36 ($4.64) on Tuesday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 239 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 385 ($4.65). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 331.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 297.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46. The stock has a market cap of £856.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,287.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

