Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

BHLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

