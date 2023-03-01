Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.76, for a total value of $2,535,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,385,064 shares in the company, valued at $936,130,712.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PTC Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PTC by 24.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in PTC by 101.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in PTC by 34.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 446.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

