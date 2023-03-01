Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lessened by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,524.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,303.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2,037.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,548.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 123.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

