Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 67.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Brady by 740.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brady by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Performance

Brady stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

