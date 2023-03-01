BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

BrandShield Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:BRSD opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.07) on Tuesday. BrandShield Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 13 ($0.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.71 million, a PE ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get BrandShield Systems alerts:

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.