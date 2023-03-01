BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
BrandShield Systems Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON:BRSD opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.07) on Tuesday. BrandShield Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 13 ($0.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.71 million, a PE ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
See Also
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.