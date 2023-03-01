Brokers Set Expectations for Codexis, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Codexis in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year. The consensus estimate for Codexis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Codexis’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Codexis Stock Performance

CDXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Codexis has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $317.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Codexis

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $172,498.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,927 shares of company stock worth $829,821 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Codexis by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Codexis by 133.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Codexis during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Further Reading

