Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,060 ($36.93) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNZL. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($33.79) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,877.14 ($34.72).

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,996.96 ($36.16) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,542 ($30.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,249 ($39.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,211.94, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,944 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,917.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

About Bunzl

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 45.40 ($0.55) dividend. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 4,328.36%.

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

