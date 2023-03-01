Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,750 ($33.18) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BNZL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($33.79) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($36.93) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,877.14 ($34.72).

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,996.96 ($36.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,211.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,944 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,917.70. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,542 ($30.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,249 ($39.21).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 45.40 ($0.55) dividend. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 4,328.36%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

