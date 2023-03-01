Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kitwave Group (LON:KITW)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on the stock.

Kitwave Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Kitwave Group stock opened at GBX 232 ($2.80) on Tuesday. Kitwave Group has a 1 year low of GBX 135.28 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 244.79 ($2.95). The company has a market capitalization of £162.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,792.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Kitwave Group

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.

