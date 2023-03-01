CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,823 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,918,000 after acquiring an additional 896,144 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,064,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,292,000 after buying an additional 1,041,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,553,000 after buying an additional 1,461,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

