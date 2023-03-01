Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Position Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chemed were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,661,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Chemed by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $521.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $539.13.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

CHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

