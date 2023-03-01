Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Position Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 56.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 119,507 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 17.9% during the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,022,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,470,000 after acquiring an additional 913,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Clarivate by 27.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 232,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

