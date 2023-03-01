CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,487 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research firms have commented on CMS. StockNews.com lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE CMS opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.18. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Recommended Stories

