Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Position Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Coursera by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Coursera by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUR has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coursera to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Coursera Stock Performance

Coursera Profile

NYSE COUR opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

