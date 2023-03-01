Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coursera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coursera by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Coursera by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Coursera by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

COUR stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

