Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,839,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPBI opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

PPBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

