Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,716 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.4 %

CMC opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.29. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Articles

