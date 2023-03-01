Credit Suisse AG Buys 479 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 41.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.