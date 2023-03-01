Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Medpace by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Medpace by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

MEDP stock opened at $193.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $241.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

