Credit Suisse AG Has $3.91 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.14. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

