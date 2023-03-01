Credit Suisse AG Has $4.27 Million Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after acquiring an additional 220,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Shares of BFAM opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

