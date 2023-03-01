Credit Suisse AG Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,645 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 174.8% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVI opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

