Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,287 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth $420,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 14.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IDA. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.2 %

IDA opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Stories

