Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.94%.

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Articles

