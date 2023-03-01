Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,811 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 315.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perrigo Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE PRGO opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.08%.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Stories

