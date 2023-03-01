Credit Suisse AG Purchases 4,792 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 550.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 87.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 502.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 78.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.