Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WING. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 165.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 767,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,368,000 after acquiring an additional 478,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 376.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,634,000 after acquiring an additional 397,774 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 87.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,816,000 after acquiring an additional 192,634 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 689.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 148,619 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $15,925,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $170.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.61. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $193.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

